Intercontinental Title Match & More Set For Next Week’s WWE Smackdown
April 8, 2022
WWE has announced a couple of matches, including an Intercontinental Championship defense, for next week’s episode of Smackdown. It was announced on Friday’s show that Ricochet will defend his title against Jinder Mahal. In addition, Sami Zayn will have to face Drew McIntyre in a rematch after he walked out on their match this week.
Smackdown airs next Friday from Worcester, Massachusetts live on FOX.
.@SamiZayn… is seeing himself out.#SmackDown @DMcIntyreWWE pic.twitter.com/gPEK6CY8C3
— WWE (@WWE) April 9, 2022
The #ICTitle is on the line NEXT WEEK on #SmackDown!@KingRicochet @JinderMahal pic.twitter.com/yktUzZ6acb
— WWE (@WWE) April 9, 2022
