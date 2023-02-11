wrestling / News
Intercontinental Title Match & More Set For Next Week’s WWE Smackdown
February 10, 2023 | Posted by
WWE has announced an Intercontinental Championship match and more for next week’s episode of Smackdown. Madcap Moss defeated Santos Escobar, Karrion Kross, and Rey Mysterio on tonight’s show to earn a title match on next week’s episode.
The full card for next week’s show, which airs Friday on FOX, is:
* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther vs. Madcap Moss
* Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler vs. Shotzi & Natalya
* Drew McIntyre & Sheamus vs. The Viking Raiders