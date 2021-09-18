Intercontinental Title Match & More Set For Next Week’s WWE Smackdown

WWE has announced an Intercontinental Championship match and more for next week’s episode of WWE Smackdown. It was announced after tonight’s show that the following matches will take place next week:

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Apollo Crews

* Liv Morgan vs. Zelina Vega

The title match was made after Crews and Commander Azeez attacked Nakamura and Rick Boogs following Boogs’ win over Bobby Roode. Morgan vs. Vega is set as a precursor to Morgan’s match with Carmella at WWE Extreme Rules.

Smackdown airs next Friday live on FOX.