Intercontinental Title Match & More Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw

The WWE Intercontinental Title match will be on the line on next week’s episode of Raw. WWE announced the following matches for next week’s show, which airs Monday night on USA Network:

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker

* WWE World Tag Team Championship Contenders Tournament Match: New Day vs. Authors Of Pain

* WWE World Tag Team Championship Contenders Tournament Match: Rey Mysterio & Dragon Lee vs. American Made