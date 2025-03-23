Intercontinental Title Match & More Set For This Week’s WWE Raw

WWE has announced an Intercontinental Championship match and more for this week’s Raw. Adam Pearce appeared in a new video on WWE’s Twitter announcing that Bron Breakker will defend his title against Penta on Monday’s show and that Dragon Lee will take on Chad Gable.

The updated lineup for the show, which airs tomorrow on Netflix at a special 4 PM ET/1 PM PT time, is:

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Bron Breakker vs. Penta

* WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship Match: Lyra Valkyria vs. Raquel Rodriguez.

* Jey Uso & TBA vs. A-Town Down Under

* Dragon Lee vs. Chad Gable

* CM Punk returns

* John Cena and Cody Rhodes appear