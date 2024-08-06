Intercontinental Title Match & More Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw

WWE has announced an Intercontinental Championship match and more for next week’s Raw. The following matches are set for next Monday’s show, which airs live on USA Network:

* Two Of Three Falls WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Bron Breakker vs. Sami Zayn

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Kairi Sane & IYO SKY vs. Zoey Stark & Shayna Baszler