Intercontinental Title Match & More Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw

August 5, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Raw 8-12-24 Image Credit: WWE

WWE has announced an Intercontinental Championship match and more for next week’s Raw. The following matches are set for next Monday’s show, which airs live on USA Network:

* Two Of Three Falls WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Bron Breakker vs. Sami Zayn
* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Kairi Sane & IYO SKY vs. Zoey Stark & Shayna Baszler

