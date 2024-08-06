wrestling / News
Intercontinental Title Match & More Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw
August 5, 2024 | Posted by
WWE has announced an Intercontinental Championship match and more for next week’s Raw. The following matches are set for next Monday’s show, which airs live on USA Network:
* Two Of Three Falls WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Bron Breakker vs. Sami Zayn
* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Kairi Sane & IYO SKY vs. Zoey Stark & Shayna Baszler
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Notes on WWE Featuring Rick Steiner Following Past Incident With Gisele Shaw
- More Backstage Notes From WWE SummerSlam, Reaction to Stephanie McMahon’s Return, Shane McMahon Meeting Tony Khan
- Backstage Notes From WWE SummerSlam, Update on Jacob Fatu, Use of Referee Cams
- Ted DiBiase Explains Why He Was Never Worried About Losing His Spot While Wrestling