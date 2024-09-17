wrestling / News
Intercontinental Title Match & More Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw
September 16, 2024 | Posted by
Jey Uso will get his WWE Intercontinental Championship match on next week’s episode of Raw. WWE has announced the following for next week’s show, which airs live on USA Network:
* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Bron Breakker vs. Jey Uso
* Sami Zayn vs. Ludwig Kaiser
* Drew McIntyre returns
NEXT MONDAY on #WWERaw
📍 ONTARIO, CALIFORNIA
🎟️ https://t.co/E2LCuQik2Z pic.twitter.com/5JGUbDinpX
— WWE (@WWE) September 17, 2024