Intercontinental Title Match & More Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw

September 16, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Raw 9-23-24 Image Credit: WWE

Jey Uso will get his WWE Intercontinental Championship match on next week’s episode of Raw. WWE has announced the following for next week’s show, which airs live on USA Network:

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Bron Breakker vs. Jey Uso
* Sami Zayn vs. Ludwig Kaiser
* Drew McIntyre returns

