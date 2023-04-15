wrestling / News
Intercontinental Title Match & More Set For Next Week’s WWE Smackdown
April 14, 2023 | Posted by
Gunther will defend his Intercontinental Championship among the matches set for next week’s WWE Smackdown. WWE has announced the following matches for next week’s show, which airs Friday night on FOX:
* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther vs. Xavier Woods
* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Raquel Rodriguez & Liv Morgan vs. Chelsea Green & Sonya Deville
* Braun Strowman & Ricochet vs. The Viking Raiders
More Trending Stories
- Note On How Many Have Signed Up For AEW All In Pre-Sale
- Chris Jericho Hints At Not Wanting To Work With CM Punk
- More on Vince McMahon Taking Part in WWE Creative Again, How Involved He Was With Smackdown
- Kevin Nash Says Roman Reigns’ Title Reign Needs To Hit 1,000 Days, Would Turn Cody Rhodes Heel After Win