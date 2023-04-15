Intercontinental Title Match & More Set For Next Week’s WWE Smackdown

Gunther will defend his Intercontinental Championship among the matches set for next week’s WWE Smackdown. WWE has announced the following matches for next week’s show, which airs Friday night on FOX:

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther vs. Xavier Woods

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Raquel Rodriguez & Liv Morgan vs. Chelsea Green & Sonya Deville

* Braun Strowman & Ricochet vs. The Viking Raiders