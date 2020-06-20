wrestling / News

Intercontinental Title Match, Segment Announced For Next Week’s Smackdown

June 19, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Smackdown

WWE has announced an Intercontinental Championship match and a segment for next week’s episode of Smackdown. The company announced after tonight’s episode that AJ Styles will defend his title against Drew Gulak. In addition, Sheamus will drink a toast to Jeff Hardy after his win over Hardy at Backlash.

Smackdown airs next Friday on FOX.

