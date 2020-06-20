wrestling / News
Intercontinental Title Match, Segment Announced For Next Week’s Smackdown
WWE has announced an Intercontinental Championship match and a segment for next week’s episode of Smackdown. The company announced after tonight’s episode that AJ Styles will defend his title against Drew Gulak. In addition, Sheamus will drink a toast to Jeff Hardy after his win over Hardy at Backlash.
Smackdown airs next Friday on FOX.
NEXT WEEK on #SmackDown!!#ICTitle @AJStylesOrg @DrewGulak pic.twitter.com/1cmxckVJLE
— WWE (@WWE) June 20, 2020
Next week on #SmackDown.@WWESheamus @JEFFHARDYBRAND pic.twitter.com/kOLWIJN57E
— WWE (@WWE) June 20, 2020
