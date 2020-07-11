wrestling / News
Intercontinental Title Match Set For Next Week’s Smackdown
July 10, 2020 | Posted by
WWE has set an Intercontinental Championship match for next week’s episode of Smackdown. It was announced on tonight’s episode of the show, it was announced that Matt Riddle will challenge AJ Styles for the championship. Riddle won his first main roster match by defeating Styles in a non-title match next month.
Styles previously defended his title against Drew Gulak last week. Smackdown airs next Friday on FOX.
.@AJStylesOrg is beside himself after discovering the next challenger for his #ICTitle. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/l6yFTKfCLg
— WWE (@WWE) July 11, 2020
NEXT WEEK on #SmackDown!#ICTitle @AJStylesOrg @SuperKingofBros pic.twitter.com/JDs90hhzmw
— WWE (@WWE) July 11, 2020
