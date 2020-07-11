wrestling / News

Intercontinental Title Match Set For Next Week’s Smackdown

July 10, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Smackdown

WWE has set an Intercontinental Championship match for next week’s episode of Smackdown. It was announced on tonight’s episode of the show, it was announced that Matt Riddle will challenge AJ Styles for the championship. Riddle won his first main roster match by defeating Styles in a non-title match next month.

Styles previously defended his title against Drew Gulak last week. Smackdown airs next Friday on FOX.

