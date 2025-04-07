wrestling / News
Intercontinental Title Match Official For WrestleMania 41
Bron Breakker will defend the WWE Intercontinental Championship in a four-way match at WrestleMania 41. Adam Pearce announced on Monday that Breakker will defend his title against Penta, Dominik Mysterio, and Finn Balor in a Fatal Four-Way Match at the PPV.
The updated card for the show, which takes place on April 19th and 20th, is:
Night One
* Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk (w/Paul Heyman) vs. Seth Rollins
Night Undetermined
* Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena
* World Heavyweight Championship: Gunther vs. Jey Uso
* WWE Women’s World Championship: IYO SKY vs. Bianca Belair
* WWE Women’s Championship: Tiffany Stratton vs. Charlotte Flair
* WWE United States Championship Match: LA Knight vs. Jacob Fatu
* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez vs. TBA
* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Bron Breakker vs. Penta vs. Dominik Mysterio vs. Finn Balor
* Logan Paul vs. AJ Styles
* Jade Cargill vs. Naomi
More Trending Stories
- JBL Doesn’t Think WCW Nitro Would’ve Replaced WWE Raw On Monday Nights
- Tony Khan On Backlash To AEW Dynasty Closing Angle & Young Bucks Return
- Toni Storm Issues Statement After AEW Dynasty Win, Says She’ll Be At Dynamite
- Booker T Doesn’t Think Steve Austin vs. Bret Hart Should Get A Ring For Hall Of Fame Induction