Intercontinental Title Match Set For WWE Smackdown In Two Weeks
December 30, 2022 | Posted by
Gunther will defend the Intercontinental Championship on WWE Smackdown in two weeks. It was announced on tonight’s Smackdown that Gunther will defend his championship against Braun Strowman on the January 13th show.
The match is the only one announced for the episode thus far.
IN TWO WEEKS on #SmackDown@Gunther_AUT defends the #ICTitle against Braun Strowman! pic.twitter.com/MDM1d8mcsO
— WWE (@WWE) December 31, 2022
