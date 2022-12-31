wrestling / News

Intercontinental Title Match Set For WWE Smackdown In Two Weeks

December 30, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Smackdown 1-13-22 Image Credit: WWE

Gunther will defend the Intercontinental Championship on WWE Smackdown in two weeks. It was announced on tonight’s Smackdown that Gunther will defend his championship against Braun Strowman on the January 13th show.

The match is the only one announced for the episode thus far.

