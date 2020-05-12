wrestling / News
WWE News: Intercontinental Title Status to Be Addressed This Week, AJ Styles Reacts to Money in the Bank
– WWE reportedly plans to address the status of the Intercontinental Championship this week. POST Wrestling reports that the company will make an announcement regarding the title sometime in the next several days.
Sami Zayn is the current champion, but hasn’t been on TV since WrestleMania 36 when he defended the title against Daniel Bryan.
– AJ Styles is none too happy with how Money in the Bank went. Styles posted to Twitter be express his displeasure with how it worked as you can see below:
No one has heard from @WWEAleister or @reymysterio, @BaronCorbinWWE is running from the law, @WWEDanielBryan is still rearranging furniture in the office, and I was CHEATED out of #MITB by @otiswwe! A travesty! #WWERaw
— AJStyles.Org (@AJStylesOrg) May 11, 2020
