WWE News: Interesting Note About Alundra Blayze On RAW, New Episode of Photo Shoot On WWE Network Tonight, Hall of Famers Backstage In Florida

– When Alundra Blayze appears on the RAW Reunion tonight, it will be the first time she has done so since 1995. She previously returned to WWE TV at the Evolution PPV last year, and the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony before that when she was inducted in 2015.

– After tonight’s RAW Reunion episode, there will be a new episode of WWE Photo Shoot with Shane McMahon on the WWE Network.

– WWE Hall of Famers Sika and Bob Armstrong were backstage at last night’s live event in Pensacola, Florida.