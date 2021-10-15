Interesting Note About Tay Conti vs. Santana Garrett On AEW Rampage Buy-In Tonight

As we previously reported, a match between Tay Conti and Santana Garrett was added to the Buy-In ahead of tonight’s AEW Rampage. The Buy-In runs at 9 PM ET on Youtube for free. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter had an interesting note about the match.

Conti and Garrett were both a part of WWE NXT at one point, and they had a match on the program on November 6, 2019. The match ended up leading to the first NXT segment to beat AEW during their battles on Wednesday night. That night. Conti vs. Garrett had 813,000 viewers compared to 809,000 for Private Party vs. Dark Order.

It was noted that the match was likely added to get something from Conti on the broadcast, but also possibly done as an inside joke on AEW’s part.