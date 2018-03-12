 

WWE News: Interesting Note on Randy Orton’s WWE Grand Slam Win, Matches For Tomorrow’s WWE TV

March 12, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Randy Orton US Title WWE Fastlane

– At last night’s WWE Fastlane PPV, Randy Orton defeated Bobby Roode to win the WWE US title and to become a WWE grand slam champion. WWE Stats & Info posted the following about his title win…

– The following is set to air on tomorrow night’s WWE TV…

* On Mixed Match Challenge: Bobby Roode and Charlotte vs. Lana and Rusev
* On 205 Live – Cruiserweight Tournament Semifinal Match: Cedric Alexander vs. Roderick Strong

