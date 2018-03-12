WWE News: Interesting Note on Randy Orton’s WWE Grand Slam Win, Matches For Tomorrow’s WWE TV

– At last night’s WWE Fastlane PPV, Randy Orton defeated Bobby Roode to win the WWE US title and to become a WWE grand slam champion. WWE Stats & Info posted the following about his title win…

.@RandyOrton joins @IAmJericho as the only @WWE Superstars to achieve the #WWE Grand Slam Championship with the #USTitle as the final accomplishment. — WWE Stats & Info (@WWEStats) March 12, 2018

In @RandyOrton’s nearly 16-year @WWE career, this is the FIRST time he is competing in a match to become US Champion. (He DID compete in #USTitle matches in 2006, but he was defending the title as a substitute for Booker T, so he was not eligible to become the new champion.) — WWE Stats & Info (@WWEStats) March 12, 2018

– The following is set to air on tomorrow night’s WWE TV…

* On Mixed Match Challenge: Bobby Roode and Charlotte vs. Lana and Rusev

* On 205 Live – Cruiserweight Tournament Semifinal Match: Cedric Alexander vs. Roderick Strong