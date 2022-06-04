wrestling / News
Interim AEW World Champion To Be Crowned At AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door
CM Punk is not giving up the AEW World Championship despite his injury, with an interim champion to be determined at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. As noted, CM Punk announced on Rampage that he has a broken foot and will require surgery. While both Taz and Chris Jericho said that Punk would be relinquishing the World Championship on commentary, that is not the case and instead AEW will determine a contender for the interim championship on Dynamite.
It was announced later in the show that Dynamite will open with a battle royale, and the winner will go on to face Jon Moxley in the main event. The winner of that bout will compete at Forbidden Door against an as-yet-unnamed opponent to crown the interim champion, with the title set to be unified when Punk returns.
