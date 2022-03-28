Interim Women’s Championship Match Set For ROH Supercard of Honor

With Deonna Purrazzo stuck in a scheduling conflict, ROH has announced a match for the Interim Women’s Championship at Supercard of Honor. Tony Khan announced on Monday that with Purrazzo working Impact Multiverse of Matches on April 1st, a match between Willow Nightingale and Mercedes Martinez for the interim Championship will take place at the PPV, with the winner facing Purrazzo at a later date.

