wrestling / News
Interim Women’s Championship Match Set For ROH Supercard of Honor
With Deonna Purrazzo stuck in a scheduling conflict, ROH has announced a match for the Interim Women’s Championship at Supercard of Honor. Tony Khan announced on Monday that with Purrazzo working Impact Multiverse of Matches on April 1st, a match between Willow Nightingale and Mercedes Martinez for the interim Championship will take place at the PPV, with the winner facing Purrazzo at a later date.
Khan wrote:
“ROH Supercard of Honor
Friday
Dallas Metroplex
Interim @ringofhonor Women’s World Title:
@willowwrestles vs @RealMMartinez
Winner to Face Champion @DeonnaPurrazzo (Unavailable on Friday) at a Later Date
ROH tickets @ http://rohtix.com +
PPV @FiteTV & http://ppv.com”
ROH Supercard of Honor
Friday
Dallas Metroplex
Interim @ringofhonor Women’s World Title:@willowwrestles vs @RealMMartinez
Winner to Face Champion @DeonnaPurrazzo (Unavailable on Friday) at a Later Date
ROH tickets @ https://t.co/g7FvET2sJJ +
PPV @FiteTV & https://t.co/4Pv27o5BEX pic.twitter.com/bSCsDAWGnb
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 28, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Tony Khan Warns ROH Fans Not To Leave Supercard of Honor Early
- MJF, Mick Foley, Trish Stratus and Others React To Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars
- More Stars React to Triple H’s Retirement: Ric Flair, Adam Cole, William Regal, More
- Ryback Reacts To Triple H’s Retirement: ‘He Was a Disappointment To Me But I Wish Him Well’