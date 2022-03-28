wrestling / News

Interim Women’s Championship Match Set For ROH Supercard of Honor

March 28, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
ROH Supercard of Honor Image Credit: ROH

With Deonna Purrazzo stuck in a scheduling conflict, ROH has announced a match for the Interim Women’s Championship at Supercard of Honor. Tony Khan announced on Monday that with Purrazzo working Impact Multiverse of Matches on April 1st, a match between Willow Nightingale and Mercedes Martinez for the interim Championship will take place at the PPV, with the winner facing Purrazzo at a later date.

Khan wrote:

“ROH Supercard of Honor
Friday
Dallas Metroplex
Interim @ringofhonor Women’s World Title:
@willowwrestles vs @RealMMartinez
Winner to Face Champion @DeonnaPurrazzo (Unavailable on Friday) at a Later Date
ROH tickets @ http://rohtix.com +
PPV @FiteTV & http://ppv.com”

More Trending Stories

article topics :

ROH Supercard of Honor, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading