Interim Women’s Title Match Set For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

Toni Storm will defend the interim AEW Women’s Championship on this week’s episode of Dynamite. AEW announced on Tuesday that Storm will defend her championship against Serena Deeb on Wednesday’s show, as you can see below.

The full lineup for the show, which airs live on TBS, is:

* Interim AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Toni Storm vs. Serena Deeb

* AEW World Title Eliminator Match: Jon Moxley vs. Juice Robinson

* ROH World Championship Match: Chris Jericho (c) vs. Bandido

* We’ll hear from Saraya

* MJF to appear

* Chris Jericho Championship celebration