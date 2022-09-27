wrestling / News
Interim Women’s Title Match Set For This Week’s AEW Dynamite
Toni Storm will defend the interim AEW Women’s Championship on this week’s episode of Dynamite. AEW announced on Tuesday that Storm will defend her championship against Serena Deeb on Wednesday’s show, as you can see below.
The full lineup for the show, which airs live on TBS, is:
* Interim AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Toni Storm vs. Serena Deeb
* AEW World Title Eliminator Match: Jon Moxley vs. Juice Robinson
* ROH World Championship Match: Chris Jericho (c) vs. Bandido
* We’ll hear from Saraya
* MJF to appear
* Chris Jericho Championship celebration
Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite
TOMORROW in Philadelphia@TBSNetwork 8pm ET/7pm CT@AEW Interim Women’s World Title
Toni Storm vs @SerenaDeeb
After pinning Britt to retain at Grand Slam, Toni will defend tomorrow vs The Professor, who pinned Storm in a tag bout 2 weeks ago on TBS pic.twitter.com/R6tSwaiIHt
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) September 27, 2022
