Interim Women’s TV Title Match Competitors Announced For ROH Supercard Of Honor

The competitors in the interim Women’s TV Championship match at tonight’s Supercard Of Honor have been revealed. Tony Khan announced on Friday that Mina Shirakawa, Miyu Yamashita, Yuka Sakazaki, and Persephone will compete in the match to crown an interim champion at Friday’s ROH PPV.

As noted, Khan revealed earlier this week that Red Velvet is currently out of action and so an interim champion will be crowned at the show. You can see the updated lineup below for the HonorClub-airing event:

* ROH World Championship Match: Bandido vs. Konosuke Takeshita

* ROH Women’s World Championship Match: Athena vs. Thunder Rosa

* ROH World Television Championship Match: Nick Wayne vs. Titan

* ROH Pure Championship Match: Lee Moriarty vs. Blue Panther

* ROH World Tag Team Championship Match: The Sons Of Texas vs. The Infantry

* Interim ROH Women’s World Television Championship Match: Mina Shirakawa vs. Miyu Yamashita vs. Yuka Sakazaki vs. Persephone

* Alex Reynolds, Evil Uno, and John Silver vs. Cole Karter, Preston Vance, and Griff Garrison