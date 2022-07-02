Interim World Title Match & More Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has set several bouts, including an Interim AEW World Title Match, for next week’s episode of Dynamite. On tonight’s episode of AEW Rampage, Brody King won a battle royale to earn a title shot against Jon Moxley and that match will happen on Dynamite next week.

You can see the updated lineup for next Wednesday’s show, which airs live on TBS, below:

* Interim AEW World Championship Match: Jon Moxley vs. Brody King

* TNT Championship Street Fight: Scorpio Sky vs. Wardlow

* The Butcher & The Blade vs. Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland

* Christian Cage & Luchasaurus appear