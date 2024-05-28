Internal AEW Reaction To Adam Copeland’s Injury

There was a lot of concern for AEW TNT Champion Adam Copeland and Malakai Black coming out of their Barbed Wire Steel Cage Match that took place at the AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view event with Copeland needing surgery.

He has announced that he has fractured his tibia and will require surgery. PWInsider.com reports the internal reaction in AEW to the news has been universal sadness and sympathy.

It was said that Copeland has largely risen into being a great mentor and sounding board for talents and among those we’ve spoken with. They feel there would be a great void backstage while he’s away.

Regarding Copeland using “The Brood” name as part of his Double or Nothing entrance, it was said that he owns the trademark rights to the group’s name that he, Gangrel and Christian Cage were all part of in WWE in the late 1990s.