Note On Internal Reactions To AEW’s House Rules Tour Announcement

A new report has details on the AEW roster’s reaction to the recently-announced house show tour kicking off set to start in March. As noted, the company announced on Wednesday that the AEW House Rules series of live events will start on March 18th in Troy, Ohio. Fightful Select spoke with several members of the talent roster and says the reaction has been positive overall.

According to the report, several people said they knew something similar was on the way. One source said that several wrestlers have pushed for the tour for different reasons, and one talent said that they would rather get their in-ring experiences done under AEW rather than working outside of the company for various unspecified reasons, while another person said that it will benefit the younger stars. The latter said they expected to see “creative” matchups that will help the roster’s growth. They praised the experience those talents can get on AEW Dark: Elevation and AEW Dark, but noted that they will be able to work longer matches against more experienced talent in the live events.

Several members of the roster, if not all of them, have a maximum dates number in their contracts that AEW rarely comes close to hitting on a yearly basis, so the company is prepared to allow for the house shows. Talent expected the showws to be filmed as is normal for major companies, but there is no word yet on any potential plan to distribute such tapings.