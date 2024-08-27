International Championship Match Set For AEW All Out

Will Ospreay will defend the AEW International Championship against PAC at All Out. AEW announced on Tuesday that Ospreay will make a defense of the title he won at AEW All In at the September 7th PPV.

PAC is also a new champion, having won the AEW World Trios Championships alongside Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta at Sunday’s PPV. All Out takes place from Chicago and airs live on PPV.