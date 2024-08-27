wrestling / News
International Championship Match Set For AEW All Out
August 27, 2024 | Posted by
Will Ospreay will defend the AEW International Championship against PAC at All Out. AEW announced on Tuesday that Ospreay will make a defense of the title he won at AEW All In at the September 7th PPV.
PAC is also a new champion, having won the AEW World Trios Championships alongside Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta at Sunday’s PPV. All Out takes place from Chicago and airs live on PPV.
#AEWAllOut Saturday, 9/7
Chicago, IL
LIVE on PPV at 8e/5phttps://t.co/UN1cNj1SFY#AEW International Title@WillOspreay vs @BASTARDPAC
Two newly crowned champions clash at All Out as Will Ospreay puts the AEW International Title on the line against AEW World Trios Champion PAC! pic.twitter.com/eUmDDN6yOt
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 27, 2024