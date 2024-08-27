wrestling / News

International Championship Match Set For AEW All Out

August 27, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW All Out AIT Image Credit: AEW

Will Ospreay will defend the AEW International Championship against PAC at All Out. AEW announced on Tuesday that Ospreay will make a defense of the title he won at AEW All In at the September 7th PPV.

PAC is also a new champion, having won the AEW World Trios Championships alongside Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta at Sunday’s PPV. All Out takes place from Chicago and airs live on PPV.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW All Out, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading