International Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame & Highspots Releasing Classic Video Library

The International Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame and Highspots are teaming up to release a trove of classic wrestling content in the Savoldi Video Library. The IPWHF announced the partnership today, which will see over 3500 hours of classic content released on Highspots:

The International Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame is proud to announce our partnership with the Highspots Network for the release of the legendary Savoldi Video Library.

The library will be a part of a series released on the Highspots Network with a portion of proceeds being donated to the IPWHF.

The IPWF will be a part of the release of more than 3500 hours of footage ranging from classic reels of classic matches with stars like Dick Murdoch and Terry Funk to glass shattering video footage of superstars such as The Godfather and “Stone Cold” Steve Austin.

Hosted by renowned pro wrestling personality Bill Apter in conjunction with the Savoldi Family, SAVMAR Wrestling Network, and Blue Pumpkin media, the series dives into the wrestling “vault” to relive the golden era of professional wrestling with this collection, of matches, interviews & more!

The International Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame is a registered 501(c)3 Not for Profit Organization founded in 2019 dedicated to the preservation and education of the history of Pro Wrestling.

Donations to the IPWHF can be made to PO BOX 598 CATSKILL, NY 12414.