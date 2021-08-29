International Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame Announces Physical Location

PWInsider reports that the International Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame has announced that they will have a physical location in Albany, New York. The building will be located at the Times Union Center, which previously hosted WWF and WWE events like Royal Rumble 1992, Unforgiven 2000 and New Year’s Revolution 2006.

They held an induction ceremony tonight at the Desmond Hotel in Albany with 24 wrestlers inducted, including Bruno Sammartino, Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan, Andre the Giant, Terry Funk, Giant Baba, Ed ‘Strangler’ Lewis, Mil Mascaras, Lou Thesz, Buddy Rogers, Frank Gotch, Danny Hodge, Great Gama, Yusuf Ismail, Paul Pons, Rikidozan, Martin ‘Farmer’ Burns, George Hackenschmidt, Evan ‘Strangler’ Lewis, William Muldoon, Satoru Sayama, Antonio Inoki, Stanislaus Zbysko and Tatsumi Fujinami.