International Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame Display Set For Next Weekend’s WWE Live Event

The International Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame is set to have a display at the WWE live event next Saturday. The IPWHF announced (per WIBX) that the display will be at the Times Union Center in Albany, New York.

The announcement reads:

Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame Exhibit to Open in New York

The trustees of the International Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame will be at our new location at the Times Union Center.

WWE Supershow begins at 7pm… but before the show begins we will exhibit our bronze plaques and hall of fame rings. A selection of historic artifacts will also be shown. We will also have a limited supply of our critically acclaimed programs, raffle tickets, trucker hats, key chains, and other cool items.

If you’re going to the WWE show on Sunday, September 12th… stop by and see the new location where our museum will be opening in the near future. This is all due to the support of Albany County, and the Albany County Executive, Dan McCoy.