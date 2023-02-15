International Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame Remembers Jerry Jarrett

As previously reported, TNA founder Jerry Jarrett passed away yesterday at the age of 80. The International Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame has issued a statement to pay tribute to Jarrett.

IPWHF REMEMBERS LEGENDARY PROMOTER JERRY JARRETT

2/15/23 – ALBANY, NY – The International Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame is saddened to learn of the passing of legendary Tennessee promoter and one of wrestling’s great minds, Jerry Jarrett.

Jarrett was the creative driving force behind many of the great matches in Tennessee and the surrounding territory and would later go on to be the patriarch of NWA/TNA (now Impact Wrestling).

The Jarrett legacy now lives on with Jerry’s son and current AEW Star Jeff Jarrett.

The IPWHF grieves with the rest of the wrestling world. Jarrett’s contribution to professional wrestling is immeasurable and his legacy will be everlasting.

Our hearts are with the Jarrett Family.

May he rest in peace.