International Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame Announced Full Class of 2022 Inductees

– The International Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame has announced the full details and Class of 2022 inductees. You can see the full list of inductees for the Class of 2022 and the details for the induction ceremony on August 27 below:

IPWHF CLASS OF 2022

3/15/2022 – Albany, NY – The International Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame is extremely proud to announce the Class of 2022. These 13 legendary individuals will be inducted into the IPWHF on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at the Desmond Hotel in Albany, New York. It is with great pleasure we announce the Class of 2022:

FRED BEELL

TOM JENKINS

ALEX ABERG

TOM CANNON

JIM LONDOS

JOE STECHER

KARL GOTCH

BILLY ROBINSON

RIKI CHOSHU

GENICHIRO TENYRU

MILDRED BURKE

DORY FUNK JR.

“STONE COLD” STEVE AUSTIN

Their contributions to professional wrestling cannot be emphasized enough and we are extremely proud that they will forever be enshrined at the IPWHF, which will be located at the MVP Arena in Downtown Albany, slated to open in August 2022.

For more information on the nomination/selection process, log onto the IPWHF Website listed below.

Ticket, hotel and sponsorship information are now available for 2022 Induction Weekend on the IPWHF website or feel free to scan the QR Code provided for immediate access: http://www.prowrestlinghall.org/induction

MVP Arena located at 51 Pearl St. in Downtown Albany, New York is also home to Siena Basketball, Albany Empire of the National Arena League and the Albany FireWolves of the National Lacrosse League; as well as numerous concerts and events year-round to include the WWE.

The International Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame is a registered 501(c)3 Not for Profit Organization founded in 2019 dedicated to the preservation and education of the history of Pro Wrestling. For more information on the International Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame, please visit: http://www.prowrestlinghall.org or on social media: @prowrestlinghall