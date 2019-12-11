International Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame Announced

– An International Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame has been announced and will be headquartered in New York state. The new organization announced on Facebook that they were formed and approved by the New York State Board of Regents, with plans for a physical location and annual Hall of Fame ceremony.

Slam Wrestling spoke with Vice President Tony Vellano and President Seth Turner about the new group.

“We want to really highlight the international aspect,” Turner said. “These things need to get highlighted and I think we also need to embrace the diversity which has really been around professional wrestling for a long time, regardless of race, colour, creed, religion, gender, or sexual orientation, you’re welcome in that community, and I think we want to have a Hall of Fame that really promotes that.”

The full announcement reads: