WWE News: International Stream For WWE EVOLVE Debut, November 2013 Episode of NXT

March 5, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE EVOLVE Image Credit: WWE

– The full video of WWE EVOLVE’s premiere is now online for international viewers. You can see the video below for the show’s debut if you live outside the US. The full episode for US viewers is now available on Tubi.

– The NXT Vault YouTube account posted the full November 6th, 2013 episode of WWE NXT, described as follows:

The Wyatt Family’s Luke Harper returns for a main event throwdown with hard-hitting Kassius Ohno. Also, Alexander Rusev has a new manager in his corner as he battles his former ally Sylvester Lefort, The Ascension continue to punish the competition and more!

