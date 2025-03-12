wrestling / News
International Title Eliminator Tournament To Start On AEW Dynamite
AEW has announced an Eliminator Tournament for an AEW International Title shot to kick off on this week’s AEW Dynamite. Tony Khan announced on Tuesday that the tournament will determine the person to challenge Kenny Omega for the title at AEW Dynasty. Two matches are set for Dynamite with the two remaining first-round bouts set for Collision, with the winners fighting in a four-way match next week for the title shot.
The lineup for tomorrow’s Dynamite is:
* AEW International Title Eliminator Tournament Match: Orange Cassidy vs. Hechicero
* AEW International Title Eliminator Tournament Match: Wild Card vs. The Beast Mortos
* We’ll hear from Kenny Omega
* We’ll hear from MJF
The #AEWDynasty International Eliminator starts TOMORROW on Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite!
4 first round matches on
Dynamite + Collision!
The winners will fight next Wednesday Night in a 4-Way Eliminator, with the winner earning a title shot vs @KennyOmegamanX on PPV at Dynasty! pic.twitter.com/1axjK4YNy9
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 12, 2025
