International Title Match Added To Tomorrow’s AEW Collision

Orange Cassidy will defend the AEW International Championship on this week’s episode of Collision. It was announced on Friday’s Rampage that Cassidy will defend the title against Bryan Keith. Keith was part of the six-way match to crown a new ROH TV Champion at Final Battle, which saw Fletcher get the championship.

The updated lineup for Saturday’s show on TNT is:

* AEW International Championship Match: Orange Cassidy vs. Bryan Keith

* AEW Continental Classic Blue League Match: Daniel Garcia vs. Eddie Kingston

* AEW Continental Classic Blue League Match: Bryan Danielson vs. Brody King

* AEW Continental Classic Blue League Match: Claudio Castagnoli vs. Andrade El Idolo