International Title Match Official For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

Konosuke Takeshita’s AEW International Championship defense for next week’s Dynamite is set. Wednesday night’s episode saw Orange Cassidy defeat Roderick Strong to earn a shot at Takeshita on next week’s show.

The winner of next week’s match will go on to defend the title against Kenny Omega at AEW Revolution on March 9th. The match is the first announced for next week’s episode, which airs on TBS.