International Title Match Official For AEW Full Gear

AEW has officially announced an International Championship match for Full Gear this weekend. Tony Khan announced on Thursday that Konosuke Takeshita will defend his title against Ricochet at Saturday’s PPV. Khan wrote:

“Saturday 11/23

Newark, NJ

#AEWFullGear ppv AEW International Title Match

@Takesoup vs @KingRicochet With the rivalry running red hot for weeks on @AEWonTV, the International Title will be at stake in the fight that the AEW fans want to see:

Takeshita vs Ricochet

THIS SATURDAY!”

The updated lineup for the show, which airs live on PPV, is:

* AEW World Championship Match: Jon Moxley vs. Orange Cassidy

* AEW TBS Championship Match: Mercedes Mone vs. Kris Statlander

* AEW TNT Championship Match: Jack Perry vs. Daniel Garcia

* AEW Tag Team Championship Match: Private Party vs. The Outrunners vs. Kings Of The Black Throne vs. The Acclaimed

* AEW International Championship Match: Konosuke Takeshita vs. Ricochet

* MJF vs. Roderick Strong

* Jay White vs. Hangman Page

* Swerve Strickland vs. Bobby Lashley

* Kyle Fletcher vs. Will Ospreay

* Mariah May and Mina Shirakawa’s Champagne Championship Celebration

* Zero Hour Match: AJ From Costco Guys vs. QT Marshall