wrestling / News
International Title Match, More Announced For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
May 31, 2023 | Posted by
AEW has announced an International Championship match and more for next week’s episode of Dynamite. The following bouts are set for the episode, which airs next Wednesday on TBS.
* AEW International Championship Match: Orange Cassidy vs. Swerve Strickland
* Ricky Starks vs. Jay White
FTR & Juice Robinson are banned from ringside
More Trending Stories
- Mandy Rose Seemingly Reacts To Being Left Out of WWE NXT Video
- Booker T Says Jade Cargill Has ‘Hell Of A Career In Front Of Her,’ Praises Bianca Belair & Athena
- Ted DiBiase Explains Why He Knew He Wouldn’t Be WWE Champion For Long
- Trevor Murdoch Says Triple H Once Asked Him & Lance Cade To Keep An Eye Out For Voodoo Kin Mafia During Match