International Title Match, More Announced For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

May 31, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite 6-7-23 Image Credit: AEW

AEW has announced an International Championship match and more for next week’s episode of Dynamite. The following bouts are set for the episode, which airs next Wednesday on TBS.

* AEW International Championship Match: Orange Cassidy vs. Swerve Strickland
* Ricky Starks vs. Jay White
FTR & Juice Robinson are banned from ringside

