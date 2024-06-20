International Title Match & More Announced For AEW Collision

AEW has announced an International Championship match and more for this weekend’s episode of Collision. The following matches were announced on Wednesday’s Dynamite for Saturday’s show, which airs live on TNT:

* AEW International Championship Match: Will Ospreay vs. Brian Cage

* AEW Continental Championship Eliminator Match: Kazuchika Okada vs. Ultimo Guerrero

* Samoa Joe, HOOK, and Katsuyori Shibata vs. Premier Athletes

* Chris Jericho and Big Bill vs. Private Party