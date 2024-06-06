wrestling / News

International Title Match & More Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

June 5, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite 6-12-24 Image Credit: AEW

AEW has announced an International Championship match and more for next week’s Dynamite. You can see the updated card below for the show, which airs next Wednesday on TBS:

* AEW International Championship Match: Will Ospreay vs. Rey Fenix
* TV Time with Chris Jericho featuring Private Party

