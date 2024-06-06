wrestling / News
International Title Match & More Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
June 5, 2024 | Posted by
AEW has announced an International Championship match and more for next week’s Dynamite. You can see the updated card below for the show, which airs next Wednesday on TBS:
* AEW International Championship Match: Will Ospreay vs. Rey Fenix
* TV Time with Chris Jericho featuring Private Party
