International Title Match & More Added To Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has added an International Championship match and more to next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which airs next Wednesday on TBS and is the go-home show for Double or Nothing:

* ROH World Tag Team Championship Match: The Lucha Bros vs. Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta

* AEW World Trios Championship Open House Rules Match: The House of Black vs. AR Fox, Metalik, & Blake Christian

* AEW International Championship Match: Orange Cassidy vs. Kyle Fletcher

* Lady Frost vs. Taya Valkyrie

* Adam Cole and Chris Jericho contract signing for Double or Nothing match