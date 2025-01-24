International Title Match Set For AEW Collision

Konosuke Takeshita will defend the AEW International Championship on this weekend’s episode of Collision. Takeshita issued the challenge to Katsuyori Shibata on Thursday night’s episode of Dynamite, and AEW has since announced the match for the show as you can see below.

The updated lineup for the show, which airs Saturday night on TNT, is:

AEW International Championship Match: Konosuke Takeshita vs. Katsuyori Shibata

* Daniel Garcia & 2point0 vs. Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly, & Roderick Strong

* Gates of Agony vs. Buddy Matthews & Brody King

* Big Bill vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

* Mariah May and Toni Storm face-to-face

https:/twitter.com/AEW/status/1882614797898047924