International Title Match Set For AEW Revolution

The first match is official for AEW Revolution, with Orange Cassidy putting the AEW International Title on the line. On tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that Cassidy will defend his championship against Roderick Strong at the March 3rd PPV.

The match was set up when, after Cassidy and Trent Beretta defeated Komander and Penta El Zero Miedo, Roderick Strong came to the ring and issued a challenge to Cassidy. Cassidy offered to have the match immediately, but Strong instead picked his spot for Revolution.

The match is the first official bout for the show and will be Strong’s first match on an AEW PPV. Sting will have his last match at the PPV, though it is not yet official which match it will be. The Young Bucks issued a challenge to Sting and Darby Allin, but that match has not yet been confirmed for the show.