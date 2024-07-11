International Title Match Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

Will Ospreay will defend the AEW International Championship against MJF on next week’s episode of Dynamite. It was announced on Wednesday’s show that Ospreay will defend his title against the newly re-heeled MJF after the two had a back-and-forth to open the show.

Ospreay started off the show railing against MJF for his attack on Daniel Garcia last week and said that MJF’s “bidding war” for his services didn’t go his way because Tony Khan spent his money on guys who would elevate AEW, not bury it. He said he’s been cleaning up MJF’s mess since the latter was gone and challenged MJF to a fight. MJF then appeared on the Tron and challenged Ospreay to defend his title against him next week, which Ospreay agreed to.

