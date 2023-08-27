International Title Matches Set For This Week’s AEW Dynamite & All Out

Orange Cassidy will defend his International Championship against one of his Stadium Stampede teammates on this week’s AEW Dynamite. During the media scrum after All In, it was announced that Cassidy will defend his title against Penta El Zero M on Wednesday’s show.

Cassidy was taking questions during the media scrum alongside Tony Khan, who announced the match. Penta and Alex Abrahantes then came out and Penta told Cassidy that on Wednesday, he’s going to make orange juice. Khan announced after Penta and Abrahantes left that the winner of the Dynamite match will defend the title against Jon Moxley at All Out next Sunday.

AEW Dynamite and All Out both take place in Chicago, with Dynamite live on Wednesday from the NOW Arena and All Out airing Sunday on PPV at the United Center.