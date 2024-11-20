International Women’s Cup Tournament Set For Wrestle Dynasty

STARDOM, AEW, CMLL and ROH’s women’s divisions will come together for the International Women’s Cup at Wrestle Dynasty. NJPW announced on Tuesday that four competitors from each company will compete to qualify for the finals, a four-way match at the January 5th crossover PPV.

The full announcement reads:

International Women’s Cup 4 way to hit Wrestle Dynasty!

Winner receives title shot of their choice

January 5 will see the wrestling world come together for Wrestle Dynasty, as the best male and female wrestlers will converge on the Tokyo Dome, and stakes will be heightened with the International Women’s Cup.

The Cup will see the best of STARDOM, AEW, CMLL and ROH compete in a four way match, with the winner receiving a championship opportunity in any promotion they choose.

To advance to the Tokyo Dome, each promotion will stage their own qualifying four way matches in the weeks to come. Who will compete at Wrestle Dynasty, and who will walk away with the International Women’s Cup?