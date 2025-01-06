Intiut Dome Issues Advisory For Fans Attending Tonight’s WWE Raw

The Intiut Dome just issued the following advisory for fans attending tonight’s Raw taping:

Your event is coming up! Before you head to Intuit Dome, please see below for important information on how to access your tickets, how to get into the venue, parking, and more. We’ll see you at the show!

ACCESSING YOUR TICKETS

You MUST download the Intuit Dome app and create an account in order to access your tickets and the venue. You will be asked for basic information, including your name, email, and phone number.

ENTERING INTUIT DOME

To gain access into the venue, you will need your GameFace ID* saved in your profile or your Identity Pass saved to your phone.

GameFace ID – GameFace ID allows you to Zoom Thru the entrance so you can leave your phone in your pocket and just walk right on in. To set your GameFace ID, follow the steps during the profile completion process, take a selfie when prompted and save it. It’s that easy.

Identity Pass – If you don’t have GameFace ID, then your Intuit Dome Identity Pass is your key to gaining access to the venue. Identity Pass requires you to have your phone in hand and your Identity Pass ready to tap upon entry. Once you complete your profile, you must add your Identity Pass to your Wallet (go to My Account Settings > My Identity Pass).

TEAMMATE ACCOUNTS

Teammate accounts are ideal for children under 13 years old or any person who requires your assistance. Teammate accounts should be set up before entering Intuit Dome (go to My Profile > My Account Settings > Teammate Accounts). Your Teammates can be given Zoom Thru bands in order to help them move seamlessly around the venue. Please see a Host at the Main Entrance for assistance.

MAKING PURCHASES

Intuit Dome is a cashless arena. You must upload your preferred method of payment to your profile to seamlessly enter and exit our concession and retail stores.

GETTING TO INTUIT DOME

Intuit Dome is located at 3930 W Century Blvd, Inglewood, CA 90303. For convenient trip planning, CLICK HERE for a detailed map, including access points to all gates.

PARKING

To be guaranteed access to one of our garages, you must purchase a parking pass and complete your Vehicle Profile prior to the event. If you do not have a parking pass, please plan to carpool or utilize ride-share. For garage locations, CLICK HERE.

Rideshare, Dropoffs, and Pickups can be done at the Mobility Hub, located on the 1st floor of the Standard Parking East Lot.

BAG POLICY

We understand that a bag can help keep your essentials safe and sound. However, please note that only personal clutches, including clear bags, no larger than 5” x 9” x 1” will be permitted in the arena. We will make exceptions for medical and childcare needs up to 14” x 14” x 6”, but these bags must be screened by an onsite X-Ray machine.

ALCOHOL POLICY

Alcohol is only sold to guests 21 years or older with valid identification. To ensure a more seamless experience, you may be asked to verify your age with CLEAR when you complete your profile in the app.

PROHIBITED ITEMS

For the safety and enjoyment of all guests at Intuit Dome, we’ve provided a detailed list of items NOT permitted inside the arena. To review these items, please CLICK HERE.

WWE FANCAM SIGN UP

Enhance your Monday Night RAW experience with the WWE Fan Cam. Fans will be able to zoom, locate and tag themselves at Monday Night RAW via Fan Cam. Sign up at wwe.fancam.com to be notified when the WWE Fan Cam is live!

HAVE MORE QUESTIONS?

If you have additional questions or require more detailed information before your visit to Intuit Dome, please CLICK HERE to access our FAQ page or contact us at

[email protected].

*GameFace ID is optional and not required to attend an event at Intuit Dome.