Introduction Special For AEW on TNT Still In Talks, All Out Preview Unlikely

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that at one point, there were plans to have AEW’s first show on TNT be an introduction special and All Out hype show on August 30, the night before the PPV itself. The event was never announced and TNT’s schedule currently lists episodes of Supernatural in the time slot where it would have aired. So it’s unlikely that a preview special will air at all, although it was on TNT’s schedule at one point. No one in AEW has talked about an All Out preview special recently.

As of last week, there had still been talk of an introduction special to promote the company’s debut on TNT on October 2, but they’ve yet to make an announcement.