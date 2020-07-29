WWE News: Investing Site Previews WWE Q2 Earnings, Stock Ticks Down

– WWE’s second quarter financial results will be reported tomorrow, and investing site Seeking Alpha has a preview of the call. The site posted a preview predicting that the EPS Estimate is $0.15 (up 36.4% year to year), with the consensus Revenue Estimate at $230.84 million (down 14.2% year to year).

The site estimates WWE’s adjusted OIBDA at $49.3 million, noting that WWE often (88% of the time) beats EPS estimates and beats revenue estimates more often than not (63%) over the last two years.

– Speaking of WWE financial news, their stock closed at $44.56 on Wednesday, down $0.34 (0.76%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was up 0.61% on the day.