Invicta FC Champion Alesha Zappitella In Crowd At Impact Slammiversary

July 17, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Alesha Zappitella

Current Invicta FC Atomweight Champion Alesha Zappitella was shown in the crowd during tonight’s Impact Wrestling Slammiversary PPV. She is a fan of wrestling and has a background in it. Impact owners Anthem Sports previously bought Invicta in April.

