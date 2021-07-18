wrestling / News
Invicta FC Champion Alesha Zappitella In Crowd At Impact Slammiversary
July 17, 2021 | Posted by
Current Invicta FC Atomweight Champion Alesha Zappitella was shown in the crowd during tonight’s Impact Wrestling Slammiversary PPV. She is a fan of wrestling and has a background in it. Impact owners Anthem Sports previously bought Invicta in April.
#IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/S4vyCkcwP8
— Alesha Zappitella (@aleshazapp) July 17, 2021
I’m out here to watch Slammiversary live with @IMPACTWRESTLING
— Alesha Zappitella (@aleshazapp) July 17, 2021
Fun times in Nashville pic.twitter.com/m8yMC2YVx4
— Alesha Zappitella (@aleshazapp) July 17, 2021
More Trending Stories
- 411’s WWE Talking Smack Report 07.17.21: Bianca Grants Carmella a Rematch, Finn Balor on His Return and More!
- Bruce Prichard On Backstage Reaction In WWE To Hulk Hogan Joining nWo, Wanting To Turn Hogan Heel In WWE
- WWE Reportedly Has Even More Surprise Returns Planned, Note On Expected Changes To Main Roster
- Kenny Omega Wonders If Jim Cornette Should Take Responsibility For Fan Attack Last Week