Invicta FC Champion Alesha Zappitella In Crowd At Impact Slammiversary

Current Invicta FC Atomweight Champion Alesha Zappitella was shown in the crowd during tonight’s Impact Wrestling Slammiversary PPV. She is a fan of wrestling and has a background in it. Impact owners Anthem Sports previously bought Invicta in April.

I’m out here to watch Slammiversary live with @IMPACTWRESTLING — Alesha Zappitella (@aleshazapp) July 17, 2021