Invictus Khash Announced For TERMINUS II

TERMINUS has announced that Invictus Khash will be part of the promotion’s second show in Atlanta, Georgia on February 24. Priest was part of the promotion’s debut event, as he took part in a fatal four-way against Daniel Garcia, Adam Priest and JDX.

The show currently features a match between Jonathan Gresham and Santana for the original ROH World title. Other talents booked include Baron Black, Adam Priest, Joe Keys, Queen Aminata, Serena Deeb, Killa Kate, Gabriel Kidd, Jay Lethal, Liiza Hall, Dante Caballero, Kenny Alfonso, Davey Richards, Tre Lamar, Lio Rush, Leon Ruff, Kevin Blackwood and Shane ‘Swerve’ Strickland.