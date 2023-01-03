wrestling / News
Invictus Pro The Many Saints of Ridgefield Park Results 12.30.22: Grand Title Defended, More
Invictus Pro held its The Many Saints of Ridgefield Park show over the weekend, with Ken Broadway defending the Invictus Grand Championship and more. You can see the full results from the Ridgefield Park, New Jersey show, which aired on IWTV, below per Fightful:
* Invictus Tag Team Championship Match: Chris Bartón & Dominick Denaro defeated Killian McMurphy & Robb Radke
* Clara Carreras defeated Vicious Vicki
* Gabriel Skye defeated Nicholi White
* Brandon Watts, Randy Summers & P.B. Smooth defeated PJ Savage, Face & Jaco
* J Boujii defeated Anthony Gamble
* Big Game Leroy defeated Mantequilla
* Darius Carter defeated Edith Surreal
* Invictus Grand Championship Match: Ken Broadway defeated Adam Brooks
Edith Surreal locks Carter in La Mecedora @edithsurreal
#ManySaints pic.twitter.com/ZzGc23asuX
— RydeenBomb (@RydeenBomb) December 30, 2022
Wanted to give a huge a shout out to @INVICTUSProWre1 for making 2022 such a memorable year for me!! I’m super thankful for all the awesome matches I was given the opportunity to officiate 🤍🖤 pic.twitter.com/aZFOnpY3Qn
— Ref Crystal (@RefCrystal) January 2, 2023
